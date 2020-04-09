Snap-on Tools employee at Elizabethton facility tests positive for coronavirus

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An employee at a tool manufacturing facility in Elizabethton has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Snap-on Tools, an employee at the Elizabethton facility has tested positive for the virus after being exposed outside of the work setting.

Snap-on says the employee has not been in the building since March 25, and workers who were in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine and have not been in the building since March 27.

Snap-on said in the statement that no other employees have shown any symptoms.

The area of the facility that the employee worked in was shut down for two days after the positive result. The area was deep cleaned following CDC guidelines, according to Snap-on.

According to the statement, any associate under quarantine by order of a medical professional or other authority will receive full pay and benefits for the full recommended quarantine time.

Associates are working from home when possible, and the facility is attempting to remain open and functional for the time being.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.