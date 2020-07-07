Sevier County mayor announces mandate requiring wearing masks in public, indoor areas

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sevier County government officials announced that they will mandate people wear masks in public, indoor areas.

County mayor Larry Waters said Tuesday that he expects it to be a controversial issue in the county.

“We have determined that ordering a face mask mandate is in the best interest of Sevier County,” Waters said.

Waters said he thinks that it’s best for the health and safety of residents and visitors. He also said he hopes that it will prevent having to close businesses again and allow an as close to normal return to school in the fall.

Waters acknowledged people are passionate about the mask issue. He said he had taken into consideration comments and thoughts from those in the county before making a decision.

The masks must be worn in public, indoor areas where social distancing is not possible.

Waters said there are some exemptions to the mandate.

The mask mandate for Sevier County will go into effect Friday, July 10 at 12:01 a.m. and expire on August 3.

