Sevier County extends mask mandate through November 30

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday evening, Sevier County officials announced they would extend the county mask mandate through November 30.
“After consultation with city and county leaders, health officials, local businesses, and tourism officials, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has extended the mask mandate for Sevier County through November 30, pending the governor’s extension via executive order.”Perrin Anderson – Assistant County Mayor for Governmental Affairs
Sevier County says that the mandate is intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19, reduce hospitalizations, and to protect the health of residents, employees, and visitors of the county.
