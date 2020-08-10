See businesses violating the face-covering mandate? VDH now has an online form where you can report it

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health Monday released an online complaint form to report violations of the statewide face-covering mandate.

According to the online form, if you observe violations of Executive Orders 63, or 67, you can now report it to the state health department.

Executive Order 63 involves wearing a face-covering while inside buildings. Executive Order 67 involves Phase 3 easing of certain temporary restrictions due to COVID-19. Complaints that involve cloth face coverings or capacity requirements may be filed with this form.

On the form it states that VDH has the authority to enforce Executive Order 63 and a section of Order 67. These complaints will be reviewed by the state health department then forwarded to local health departments.

If you need access to the online form, click HERE.

