SEC, ACC, Big Ten tournaments canceled amid virus concerns

Fans wait to enter Bridgestone Arena before an NCAA college basketball game between Georgia and Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten Conference have canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

The tournament, which is held in Nashville, is being canceled as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

The American Athletic Conference also announced the cancellation of its tournament on Thursday on its website.

The ACC also issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

The cancellation of the tournaments comes after the NBA announced the suspension of the rest of its season on Wednesday.