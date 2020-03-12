SEC, ACC, Big Ten tournaments canceled amid virus concerns

Breaking News
Fans wait to enter Bridgestone Arena before an NCAA college basketball game between Georgia and Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten Conference have canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament, which is held in Nashville, is being canceled as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The American Athletic Conference also announced the cancellation of its tournament on Thursday on its website.

The ACC also issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

The cancellation of the tournaments comes after the NBA announced the suspension of the rest of its season on Wednesday.

