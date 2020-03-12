SEC, ACC, Big Ten tournaments canceled amid virus concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten Conference have canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The tournament, which is held in Nashville, is being canceled as COVID-19 continues to spread.
The American Athletic Conference also announced the cancellation of its tournament on Thursday on its website.
The ACC also issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:
The cancellation of the tournaments comes after the NBA announced the suspension of the rest of its season on Wednesday.