“Safer at Home” order prompts people to work on home projects

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As many people are following “Safer at Home” guidelines, they get the chance to work on home projects.

Business continues to boom for people working on home repairs like plumbers and HVAC technicians.

To stay running, these businesses are relying on warehouses and supply chains to get the materials they need.

“It’s just good that the supply houses are staying open, and they’re still providing a good amount of business to us,” said Adam Townsend, owner of Townsend Plumbing and Locating Solutions.

Townsend says he’s working almost seven days a week and hasn’t stopped providing services to his customers.

“Everybody has to use the bathroom and has to have water at their house,” Townsend said. “So, it’s not a lot of difference for me, honestly,” he said.

Townsend relies on places like Ferguson to get the items he needs.

“There’s things that you can’t control,” said Kristi Jennings, the Ferguson Showroom manager at the Johnson City location. “You can’t control when your water pipes bust, your HVAC unit goes out, so us having the ability to work with those servicemen and provide them with the items that they need to fix your material or your pipes that have busted is essential.”

As many people are following safer at home orders, this is giving them time to work on home projects. I spoke to two essential businesses who are relying on one another in helping people get work done in their home. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/bzcyvDfLRS — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) April 26, 2020

Both these essential businesses say even though their operations have changed, they’re still providing for their customers.

“The consultants will come in, and we will still do virtual appointments, and the next step out of that would be appointments only,” said Jennings.

Ferguson is doing drive-by pick-up for essential supplies, and Townsend says he’s seeing more people at department stores.

“I guess everyone’s trying to get their home projects done when they’re out of work and everything,” said Townsend.

Jennings with Ferguson said once they open their showroom again they will only allow a few people in at a time and will be sanitizing everything people touch as they go through the building.

During the “Safer at Home” order, they have supplied much needed equipment to produce personal protective equipment for health care workers.

“We are providing ETSU with material to make face shields to donate,” said Jennings. “So, we’re really making an effort to make sure that they can stay clean and their items stay sanitary as they need.”