Roe: coronavirus testing being “ramped up very fast”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local lawmaker who has experience in both politics and medicine voiced his displeasure over the testing procedures for the coronavirus early on.

Congressman Dr. Phil Roe said that he is not satisfied with coronavirus testing in Tennessee Friday during a media conference call.

However, he said testing is being “ramped up very fast.”

Roe mentioned a recent conversation with a leading doctor at the VA Healthcare System who discussed using diagnostics companies to conduct testing when the healthcare system was unable to do so.

“Those companies are all ramping up so those tests are available very soon,” said Roe, “so when you go down to your doctor’s office in the very near future, they’re going to be able to get you that test back and that’s critical to managing this.”

Congressman Roe also said during the conference call that he believes President Trump was correct in putting a European travel ban in place, but does no think the president should enact large-scale quarantines or shut downs like we’ve seen in other countries.