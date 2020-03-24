Retired East Tennessee minister continues to visit wife amid COVID-19 pandemic

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As concerns continue over the novel coronavirus in East Tennessee, stories of hope and inspiration continue to make their way into our region.

Governor’s Bend Retirement & Assisted Living in Unicoi County shared the following photos to their Facebook page of Rev. Tallmadge Brown and his wife, Velma.

Tallmadge is 83 years old and a retired Free Will Baptist minister in East Tennessee while his wife is currently staying at the facility.

According to the Facebook account, Pastor Brown is well known by staff and residents alike because he faithfully visits his sweetheart Velma every single day without fail.

“With the current situation in our country, visitation for the time being has been suspended – but that hasn’t stopped Preacher Tallmadge from letting his bride know he is still close by. Brother Tallmadge now comes to visit Velma at her window – every single day. A staff member snapped this touching photo of a recent visit. When told that his love and dedication was an inspiration to many, Preacher Brown’s eyes filled with tears as he pointed to his wife and said “That woman is the best thing that has ever happened to me, other than the Lord.”

The facility added, “we all need a reminder right now that love is far more powerful than a virus.”

