Regional initiative announces grant program for small businesses

(WJHL) – Economic leaders announced a fundraiser program on Friday that will benefit small businesses throughout the region that don’t qualify for federal relief.

Funds raised through the The Local Business Recovery Fund will benefit small businesses including entertainment and recreation, arts, accommodation and food service businesses that employ fewer than 50 people.

Andy Dietrich, owner and vice president of Champion Chevrolet Cadillac, described the initiative as a parnership between local chambers of commerce, small businesses and citizens. Donations from the region will benefit the fund, and a grant review team will review grant applications for businesses that apply.

Officials said the number of businesses that will benefit and how much money they receive will depend on how much money is raised through the fund program.

Small business owners described the hardships they’ve fought over the last few weeks, including Reid and Kristen Butler, the owners of several small businesses in Kingsport.

“The Walmarts of the world and the Starbucks of the world, they will survive they will be here,” Reid, who owns Braeden’s Barbecue with his wife Kristin, said. “But these local businesses that help support your tee-ball teams and you school projects and stuff like that, that’s the ones that are hurting and trying to stay alive.”

The Burtons recently opened a retail shop called The Wooden Hanger in downtown Kingsport – Kristin said they got to celebrate the store’s grand opening in early March before closing down indefinitely two weeks later.

She said the challenges persist for businesses that remain open for business online or for curbside services as inventory supplies have also been impacted.

“There were so many businessses that were starting to open and never got the chance to open,” she said.

Bob Cantler, the president of the Johnson City/Washington County Chamber of Commerce, said part of the goal of the fund is to help businesses that may not qualify for federal relief like the Payroll Protection Program or business loans.

“We knew there were going to be organizations that fell through the cracks,” he said. “Maybe in some cases, $1,000 or $2,000 can help them just fill the gap to get to the next opportunity they can make some revenue.”

Grant applications and donations can be found at regionahead.com.

You can watch the full news conference on our WJHL Facebook page below.

