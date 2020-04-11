Providence Academy weekly digital show reaches 10th episode

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools are continuing to do their part to encourage fun while students are at home because of COVID-19 closures.

Providence Academy is taking the fun up a notch with a weekly digital show.

“The Knight Show Except in the Morning” features educators from the Johnson City academy taking part in fun skits, while also encouraging learning and worship for students and family at home.

Ben Holland, the head of the academy, is the host of the show.

You can watch all 10 episodes right now HERE.

