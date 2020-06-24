Popular vacation destinations could also be COVID-19 hotspots

(WJHL) – Popular vacation destinations for people in the Tri-Cities region might also be potential COVID-19 hotspots.

Communicable Disease Director Dr. Molly O’dell said The Virginia Department Of Health is advising people to self-quarantine for 14-days upon return from Myrtle Beach. The city, also advising anyone traveling to the area, ensure that they do not have any symptoms prior to visiting the Greater Grand Strand.

People in the Tri-Cities wary of stay-at-home orders are anxious to pack their bags and set off on a vacation, creating a high demand for places to stay. This is a concern Julia Vargo, travel agent for Oldham Travel in Johnson City, shares.

“I’ve had people wait to see, you know, is South Carolina truly open – can I use the pools, can I go out to dinner – if I can’t go and go out to dinner and enjoy my vacation, I’ll just stay home because I don’t want to rent a home for $3,000 – $4,000, for a week, and sit in the house. So, they can do that at home. I did see once South Carolina opened, probably the third week in May, bookings just increased drastically, and it’s actually hard to find a rental property at this point in South Carolina, Georgia or some even in Florida for people for the rest of the summer,” She told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “The biggest thing that is booking right now is close to home, so it’s the beach houses, you know, it’s Florida, it’s South Carolina.”

Besides limited rental bookings, travelers face an even bigger challenge — finding a getaway at a place where COVID-19 isn’t on the rise.

Take for example Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where novel coronavirus cases county-wide increased by 133 in just one day on Tuesday.

Down the coast in Florida, Panama City Beach is not as bad, with a 68 case increase over the last week. In Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World announced a phased reopening beginning July 11, but there’s now an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings in public in Orange County where 1980 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in just the last seven days.

Cecilia Campbell with AAA Travel says if people can find a place to stay, they need to watch the numbers.

“It’s very difficult because there’s so many restrictions in so many states and every state has something different. so, as far as short-distance travel, which is Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, places like that, I advise them to seek counsel from like their healthcare providers so they have a better understanding of what they’re looking at as far as traveling down the road, that sort of thing,” she told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “All of these aspects of travel have changed totally, pretty much for the remainder of this year, but especially up and through the middle to end of September, but people who are driving somewhere they do need to check out the restrictions and the virus in each one of these places they are going to and through because that it a big concern.”

That’s true even if you’re not going far from home.

Take Asheville, North Carolina, with 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last seven days; and Sevier County, Tennessee – home to Dollywood – is experiencing an increase as well with 174 new cases in the county in the past week.

“I have a lot of people that are thinking they would like to drive somewhere, but they’re being very cautious right now, like ‘Oh we’d like to take a trip to the beach,’ well, that you really need to think twice about before doing it, I mean we’d all like to go to the beach but be very careful in your thinking,” Campbell said.

