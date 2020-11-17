‘Please do your part to reduce the cases in our region’: Ballad Health continues to see highest number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 253 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

According to Ballad Health, Tuesday’s number of hospitalized patients again broke the health system’s record of inpatients with COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

COVID-19 inpatient cases and positive rates continue to rise for Ballad Health patients. For the fourth day in a row, we are seeing the highest numbers since the pandemic began. Please do your part to reduce the cases in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/zomKSUcMhi — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 17, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 253

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 47

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 46

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 28

Ballad Health reported on Tuesday that the positive rate of infection in the area has increased to 19.2%, up from 18.3% on Monday.

There have been 55 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.

Since March 1, there have been 31,838 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

566 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health since March 1, 2020.