Pigeon Forge issues safe at home advisory; asks residents to ‘limit movement outside their homes’

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city mayor and City Commission issued a safe at home advisory for residents of Pigeon Forge on Monday, March 23.

The announcement was posted on Facebook just before noon, and the change comes as Knox County issued a similar policy.

“This decision is difficult because we understand the continued impact it will have on our citizens and our local businesses,” the releases states. “However, this decision is necessary to save lives and reduce the burden on our local, regional and state health care system.”

Nonessential businesses will be closed for the next 14 days and with extreme urgency. The release also asks all residents “to stay inside their homes, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.”

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who have to leave their home for necessary tasks are asked to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

This means residents you can:

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers



The following essential services will remain open:

Federal and state offices and services, including post offices and airports

Essential City of Pigeon Forge government functions including law enforcement, transportation, and businesses that provide government programs and services

Food and beverage: grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, catering, convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food processing, feed mills, and other businesses that directly support the food supply

Health care, mental and behavioral health, and biomedical research and businesses that directly support the healthcare industry including health information technology, staffing and supplies

Sanitation and waste removal businesses and services

Energy, water, and sewage businesses and services

Pharmacies and medical supply businesses, and other businesses that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline

Vehicle fuel, support, service stations and businesses

Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies, accounting businesses, and other business that directly support the insurance and financial services sector

Legal and judicial services

Laundromats/laundry/cleaning services

Home and business repair, hardware supply

Warehousing and storage

Construction and facilities design businesses

Product logistics, transport, and distribution businesses

Parcel transportation and delivery businesses

Veterinary and pet supply business and services including agricultural services and the caring and feeding of all livestock and farm animals

Home and business cleaning and maintenance services

All businesses which rely upon deliveries may continue, including florists

Internet and telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications, and web-based services)



In addition: