Physicians & small clinics plan for COVID-19

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Health experts said despite measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus, they expect the number of cases to continue to increase.

It is not only doctors in large health care systems dealing with the threat of COVID-19, but independent physicians and clinics as well.

“I know, whoever your doctor is, they do not want you walking in and then telling the nurse in triage, ‘hey, I think I’ve got COVID-19,'” said Dr. Kenneth Hopland of Medical Care in Elizabethton. “A phone call, I think, is not only courteous, but probably absolutely necessary.”

Dr. Hopland said his practice is taking steps to limit exposure of potential COVID-19 patients.

“We’re trying to identify them at the desk and then we’re going to try and isolate them either in the waiting room, not as a preference, but maybe even potentially in their vehicle, so that they actually aren’t in our facility at all,” he said.

Dr. Hopland said that could include obtaining medical history by phone and taking samples from patients while they are waiting in their car.

He said right now, it’s hard to identify who is actually infected or not.

“Clinically, doctors are not able to distinguish mild cases from any other respiratory infection, and that has been the biggest problem we’ve had with this infection,” said Hopland.

Staff at Doctor’s Care in Johnson City said anyone who may be experiencing should symptoms to exercise caution.

“For any patient that was immuno-compromised, or had co-morbidities, I would want them to be much more careful when coming in,” said Doctor’s Care Family Nurse Practitioner Brittany Thomas. “Call ahead of time, do we have a lot of sick visits? Things like that just to be more prepared for our patients safety.”

Coroanvirus tests are being administered through local health departments and the state lab.

Dr. Hopland hopes the FDA will soon allow commercial vendors to conduct testing.

“Once that becomes available,” said Hopland, “doctors will be able to order a COVID-19 test like I can order a CVC or basic metabolic panel that I order 20 times a day.”