People from Tennessee, North Carolina traveling to New York must ‘self-quarantine’ for 14 days, according to governor

(WJHL)- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Tuesday a list of states where travelers must self-quarantine if they are headed to any location in New York state.

If you're traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.



The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

According to the New York governor’s website a release read in part, “The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”

