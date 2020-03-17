Parents prepare for school closures due to Covid-19

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- On Monday Governor Bill Lee ordered for Tennessee schools to close for at least the rest of the month of March. Over the weekend, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam closed schools for two weeks.

After Monday’s briefing with Sullivan County leaders, first-grade mom Katy Hart says she’s worried about the effect the shut down could have on her son.

“Schools may be closed for two weeks but it could be a much longer period of time,” said Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. Director Gary Mayes as he addressed the department heads of the county.

As schools close around the region he made it clear – parents should prepare.

“We need to think in terms of planning for several months rather than two or three weeks,” said Mayes.

Sullivan County isn’t alone – for thousands of families in Tennessee and Virginia – a month out of school is new and challenging territory.

“I’m a single mom so, between work and trying to figure out where to put him, how to get care for him- that was my main concern,” said Hart.

Her son, Silas attends Miller Perry Elementary School in Sullivan county. She says she has more questions than answers.

“How much are they really going to miss during that month,” she asks. “Are they going to bombard them when they come back and expect them to make up a month’s work in a week?”

School administrators say they’re are working to meet urgent needs- getting learning materials to students during the break and making sure they’re fed. Washington County Tennessee schools announced Monday the district will provide free lunches for students at four sites from 10 am to 12 pm.

For Silas – some things can’t be re-arranged.

“I kind of feel sad because I miss going to school. I miss my teachers. I miss my friends. I miss going to aftercare and stuff,” said Silas Hart.

As of now- Kingsport and Bristol city schools along with Sullivan county schools are closed through Friday, March 27th.

