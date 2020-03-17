North Carolina officials confirm 40 COVID-19 cases

(WJHL) – North Carolina’s officials report 40 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

15 cases are in Wake County (Raleigh)

7 are in Mecklenburg County (Charlotte)

2 are in Johnston County

3 are in Harnett County

2 are in Forsyth County

Iredell, Cabarrus, Chatham, Durham, Wilson, Wayne, Sampson, Craven, Onslow, Brunswick and Watauga counties have one case each.

Two days ago, officials confirmed a case in Watauga County (Boone), about an hour away from Johnson City.

The NCDSS website encourages citizens to cancel events hosting more than 100 people and telework to the greatest extent possible. The website said the North Carolina Laboratory of Public Health has tested 376 samples and contains supplies for 1,350 patients.

Commercial and hospital laboratories have gained testing ability, according to the website, and the capacity to test statewide continues to expand.

