1  of  3
Breaking News
Eight arrested in local human trafficking operation Kingsport, Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. City Schools extend closures through April 3 TDH: 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no additional cases reported in our region
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Cancellations & Closings

North Carolina officials confirm 40 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

Watauga County reporting 1 case of virus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina tracks COVID-19 cases in the state.

(WJHL) – North Carolina’s officials report 40 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

  • 15 cases are in Wake County (Raleigh)
  • 7 are in Mecklenburg County (Charlotte)
  • 2 are in Johnston County
  • 3 are in Harnett County
  • 2 are in Forsyth County

Iredell, Cabarrus, Chatham, Durham, Wilson, Wayne, Sampson, Craven, Onslow, Brunswick and Watauga counties have one case each.

Two days ago, officials confirmed a case in Watauga County (Boone), about an hour away from Johnson City.

The NCDSS website encourages citizens to cancel events hosting more than 100 people and telework to the greatest extent possible. The website said the North Carolina Laboratory of Public Health has tested 376 samples and contains supplies for 1,350 patients.

Commercial and hospital laboratories have gained testing ability, according to the website, and the capacity to test statewide continues to expand.

For more on our COVID-19 coverage, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss