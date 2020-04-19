Nonprofit animal rescue seeking names of essential workers to name their dogs

(CNN Newsource) — A national dog rescue is honoring health care workers and essential workers on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus.

Hearts and Bones is naming all of its dogs after doctors, nurses and police officers.

The nonprofit organization is based in both New York and Texas, but is collecting names from across the country.

They are asking for people in their community to nominate their own heroes.

You can nominate someone by going to the group's Instagram page.