Nonprofit animal rescue seeking names of essential workers to name their dogs

(CNN Newsource) — A national dog rescue is honoring health care workers and essential workers on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus.

Hearts and Bones is naming all of its dogs after doctors, nurses and police officers.

The nonprofit organization is based in both New York and Texas, but is collecting names from across the country.

They are asking for people in their community to nominate their own heroes.

You can nominate someone by going to the group’s Instagram page, which you can find HERE.

Holy cow SO MANY of you are looking to adopt right now and it is AMAZING! We wanted to give you an update on how adoptions are progressing during quarantine so you all have a better idea of what to expect: ▪️We’re continuing to rescue dogs from shelters in both Texas and NYC and have lots of pups in foster care right now! But within literally hours of sharing many of our dogs here or on our website, we receive an incredible amount of great applications and move them to “adoption pending” status, meaning they aren’t on our website and we are no longer accepting applications for them. ▪️The best way to see which dogs are currently available is to visit the Meet Our Dogs page at the link in our bio. There might only be a couple of dogs there at any given time as more are adopted or have adoptions pending, but all of our new dogs will be posted there – it just might only be for a few hours in some cases! ▪️We encourage people to apply for general adoption – the approval process typically takes about a week and as an approved adopter you will be able to adopt any of our dogs at any time in the future. It may take a bit longer than usual to match you up with an available dog right now, but we’re doing our best! ▪️We are continuing to hold virtual adoption meetings, with contactless dog hand-offs for approved adopters. ▪️All adopters at this time are required to purchase a virtual training course to set your new dog up for success during these very unusual living circumstances. The adoptions team will give you more info on this. Phew ok slight tl;dr situation but we hope this helps all prospective adopters understand the situation! We are so grateful to be able to continue to unite so many dogs with their forever families right now – we promise many more wonderful dogs are on the way 🖤 . . #adoptdontshop #adopt #fosteringsaveslives #dogsofinstagram #dogsofig #instadog #adopt #bestwoof #cutedog #foreverfamily #savethemall #dogoftheday #dailydog #dogsofnyc #lovedogs #doglover #aplacetolovedogs #dogscorner #dogstagram #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #lovemydog #dogsofinsta

