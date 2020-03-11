No plans to cancel school, school trips in Sullivan Co., Kingsport City, Bristol, Tenn. over coronavirus concerns

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at three local school districts addressed coronavirus concerns Wednesday afternoon.

Leaders from Sullivan County, Kingsport City Schools, and Bristol Tennessee City Schools answered questions at a joint conference Wednesday afternoon. The conference was held one day after the Sullivan County Health Department announced one confirmed case of coronavirus in the region.

All three school systems are following the recommendations of the Sullivan County Health Department. Leaders said so far there are no plans to cancel school in any district. There are also no current plans to cancel any field trips.

If school was ever to be canceled, each district leader said they are looking into options for online teaching.

“We are fortunate to be a 1:1 school district in grades 3-12, so we have opportunities to be able to do that,” said Dr. Annette Tudor, interim director for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. “Depending on the availability for families to be able to access that content. So that’s definitely something we’re considering in our planning.”

“We’re trying to have plans B and C in place, that if [cancelling school] were to be a recommendation, that we have a way to do that,” said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse. “So we’re starting to have those conversations and build out those teams, about making those considerations if that recommendation were to ever come.”

Dr. David Cox, director of Sullivan County Schools, said the school system would also closely follow recommendations from the Health Department.

“[We’re] trying to keep it simple, you know, about just reiterating how important it is to wash hands,” said Cox. “And of course, we were talking about that before the coronavirus because we’ve had such high incidents of flu.”

School district leaders said all plans were subject to change based on any future recommendations from the Sullivan County Health Department. A joint letter from each district is expected to be sent to parents by Wednesday night.

