No handshakes: Viral outbreak spooks Asian places of worship

In this Feb. 10, 2020, photo, a Catholic woman wearing a face mask prays during a mass at the Minor Basilica of San Lorenzo Ruiz in Manila’s Chinatown, Philippines. In a popular Catholic church in Manila, nearly half of the pews were empty for Sunday Mass. The few hundred worshippers who showed up, some in protective masks, have been asked to refrain from shaking or holding hands in prayers. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Temporary restrictions and dwindling crowds in places of worship across Asia have underscored the extent of the scare over a viral outbreak that has permeated many aspects of life in the religiously diverse region.

In this Feb. 9, 2020, photo, church goers wearing face masks attend a mass at the St John’s Cathedral in Hong Kong. People who troop to churches and chapels were asked to wear protective masks and keep some distance to each other in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

In this Feb. 9, 2020, photo, church goers wearing face masks walk out of the St John’s Cathedral after attending a mass in Hong Kong. People who troop to churches and chapels were asked to wear protective masks and keep some distance to each other in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

In this Feb. 9, 2020, photo, a church goer wearing a face mask walks past the entrance of St John’s Cathedral in Hong Kong. People who troop to churches and chapels were asked to wear protective masks and keep some distance to each other in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

In this Feb. 10, 2020, photo, Catholic priest Fr. Joseph Arellano, right, looks at a man who forgot to take off his protective mask and tried to insert the host in his mouth during communion at a mass at the Minor Basilica of San Lorenzo Ruiz in Manila’s Chinatown, Philippines. In a popular Catholic church in Manila, nearly half of the pews were empty for Sunday Mass. The few hundred worshippers who showed up, some in protective masks, have been asked to refrain from shaking or holding hands in prayers. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Feb. 10, 2020, photo, half empty pews are seen during a mass at the Minor Basilica of San Lorenzo Ruiz in Manila’s Chinatown, Philippines. In a popular Catholic church in Manila, nearly half of the pews were empty for Sunday Mass. The few hundred worshippers who showed up, some in protective masks, have been asked to refrain from shaking or holding hands in prayers. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Feb. 10, 2020, photo, a Catholic woman wearing a protective mask touches an image of Jesus Christ at the Minor Basilica of San Lorenzo Ruiz in Manila’s Chinatown, Philippines. In a popular Catholic church in Manila, nearly half of the pews were empty for Sunday Mass. The few hundred worshippers who showed up, some in protective masks, have been asked to refrain from shaking or holding hands in prayers. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In this Feb. 8, 2020, photo, Hindu devotees carry milk pots on their heads in a procession during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves, in Selangor, Malaysia. Tens of thousands of ethnic Hindus, meanwhile, gathered last weekend to celebrate the annual festival, undeterred by the outbreak of a new virus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

In this Feb. 8, 2020, photo, a Hindu devotee smiles as she lowers down her face mask during a procession at the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves in Selangor, Malaysia. Tens of thousands of ethnic Hindus, meanwhile, gathered last weekend to celebrate the annual festival, undeterred by the outbreak of a new virus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

In this Feb. 8, 2020, photo, Hindu devotees carry giant Kavadi offering cages in a procession during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves, in Selangor, Malaysia. Tens of thousands of ethnic Hindus, meanwhile, gathered last weekend to celebrate the annual festival, undeterred by the outbreak of a new virus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, a Buddhist monk from Vietnam wearing a face mask walks amid Buddhist statues at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. There were less crowds in Bangkok’s popular Wat Pho, a centuries-old Buddhist temple known for its giant reclining buddha, due to the virus scare. The complex of temples is normally visited by thousands of tourists. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, a Buddhist monk adjusts his face mask at the Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. There were less crowds in Bangkok’s popular Wat Pho, a centuries-old Buddhist temple known for its giant reclining buddha, due to the virus scare. The complex of temples is normally visited by thousands of tourists. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

In this Feb. 7, 2020, photo, a masked tourist poses for a souvenir photo at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. There were less crowds in Bangkok’s popular Wat Pho, a centuries-old Buddhist temple known for its giant reclining buddha, due to the virus scare. The complex of temples is normally visited by thousands of tourists. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

In this Feb. 7, 2020, photo, tourists take a selfie with the statue of a giant Buddha at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. There were less crowds in Bangkok’s popular Wat Pho, a centuries-old Buddhist temple known for its giant reclining buddha, due to the virus scare. The complex of temples is normally visited by thousands of tourists. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

In this Feb. 7, 2020, photo, tourists wearing face masks leave after touring the statue of a giant Buddha at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. There were less crowds in Bangkok’s popular Wat Pho, a centuries-old Buddhist temple known for its giant reclining buddha, due to the virus scare. The complex of temples is normally visited by thousands of tourists. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

In this Feb. 14, 2020, photo, a man wear mask during Friday prays at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, has not had a case of infection of a deadly viral outbreak that started in China and residents walk about and pray in groups five times a day in mosques without masks. The outbreak has infected more than ten of thousands of people worldwide and killed more than 1,000 where the new coronavirus strain was first detected in December. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

In this Feb. 14, 2020, photo, people gather during Friday prays at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, has not had a case of infection of a deadly viral outbreak that started in China and residents walk about and pray in groups five times a day in mosques without masks. The outbreak has infected more than ten of thousands of people worldwide and killed more than 1,000 where the new coronavirus strain was first detected in December. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Filipino Catholics have been asked to refrain from shaking or holding hands during Mass. Buddhist temples, Christian churches and Muslim mosques have been ordered closed in mainland China, where the new coronavirus strain was first detected.

In Hong Kong, public Masses have been suspended for two weeks. Discouraging the devout from going to the places of worship can be highly sensitive, and some consider it as a test of faith.

Indonesia’s health minister says a strong immunity, healthy lifestyle and prayers were the best weapons against the outbreak.