WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – As of Monday, North Carolina has confirmed 297 cases of COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS reports that there have not been any coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina at this time.

As of Monday, there are still only two cases in Watauga County and one in Buncombe County.

You can view the entire county map of North Carolina detailing the locations of the 297 cases by clicking here.