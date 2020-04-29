NCDHHS: 9,948 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 354 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 9,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 354 deaths and 551 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

118,440 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

According to NCDHHS, there are four cases in Ashe County, eight in Watauga County and five in Mitchell County.

