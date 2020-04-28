NCDHHS: 9,568 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 342 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 9,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 342 deaths and 463 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

112,752 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

According to NCDHHS, there are four cases in Ashe County, eight in Watauga County and five in Mitchell County.

