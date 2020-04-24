NCDHHS: 8,052 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 269 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 8,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Friday, NCDHHS reported there had been 269 deaths and 477 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

100,584 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

According to NCDHHS, there are four cases in Ashe County, eight in Watauga County and five in Mitchell County.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

