NCDHHS: 7,220 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 242 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 7,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported there had been 242 deaths and 434 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

90,336 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

According to NCDHHS, there are four cases in Ashe County, eight in Watauga County and five in Mitchell County.

