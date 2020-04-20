NCDHHS: 6,764 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 179 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 6,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported there had been 179 deaths and 373 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

79,484 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

According to NCDHHS, there are four cases in Ashe County, eight in Watauga County and five in Mitchell County.

