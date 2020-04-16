Breaking News
Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company in Glade Spring to lay off 326 employees
NCDHHS: 5,465 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 131 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 5,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Thursday, NCDHHS reported there had been 131 deaths and 452 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

70,917 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe and Mitchell County both report four confirmed cases each, and Watauga County reports eight cases.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

