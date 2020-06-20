NCDHHS: 51,389 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 51,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

731,341 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 47 cases

Yancey County/ 35 cases

Watauga County/ 45 cases

Mitchell County/ 25 cases

Madison County/ 6 cases

Avery County/ 7 cases

Two new cases were reported in Watauga County Sunday.

There are currently 883 hospitalizations throughout North Carolina, according to the report.

