NCDHHS: 51,389 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 51,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
731,341 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
Ashe County/ 47 cases
Yancey County/ 35 cases
Watauga County/ 45 cases
Mitchell County/ 25 cases
Madison County/ 6 cases
Avery County/ 7 cases
Two new cases were reported in Watauga County Sunday.
There are currently 883 hospitalizations throughout North Carolina, according to the report.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
