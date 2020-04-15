NCDHHS: 5,123 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 117 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 5,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported there had been 117 deaths and 431 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

67,827 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe and Mitchell County both report four confirmed cases each, and Watauga County reports eight cases.

