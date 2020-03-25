NCDHHS: 504 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, 1 virus-related death

Breaking News
Photo: NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) – As of Wednesday, 504 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in North Carolina along with the state’s first coronavirus-related death, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS reports that 10,489 people have been tested so far throughout the state.

On Tuesday, there were 398 confirmed cases in NC and no deaths.

Watauga County is still reporting only two cases and a new case in Caldwell County has been reported.

You can view a county-by-county map of confirmed cases by clicking here.

