NCDHHS: 5,024 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 108 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 5,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported there had been 108 deaths and 418 hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

65,039 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe and Mitchell County both report four confirmed cases each, and Watauga County reports eight cases.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.