NCDHHS: 4,312 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 80 deaths

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 4,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Saturday, NCDHHS reported there had been 80 deaths and 362 hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

60,393 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

In Watauga County, the total number of confirmed cases remains at eight.

Mitchell and Ashe County both reported 4 cases Saturday, one more in each county than the day before.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.