NCDHHS: 398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina as of Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina climbed by 101 cases on Tuesday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 398 confirmed cases in North Carolina as of Tuesday.

On Monday, the state had a total of 297 confirmed cases.

13 new cases appeared in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Jackson, Transylvania, Buncombe and Henderson.

As of Tuesday, there are still only two cases confirmed in Watauga County.

North Carolina has not reported and coronavirus-related deaths.

8,502 tests have been completed in NC as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS.

