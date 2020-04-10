NCDHHS: 3,908 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 74 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 3,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Friday, NCDHHS reported there had been 74 deaths and 423 hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

57,645 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

In Watauga County, the total number of confirmed cases remains at eight.

Michell and Ashe County both three confirmed cases each.

