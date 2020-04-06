NCDHHS: 2,870 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, 33 deaths across state

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 2,870 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported there had been 33 deaths and 270 hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

40,726 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

In Watauga County, seven people have tested positive for the virus.

Michell and Ashe County both report one confirmed case.

