NCDHHS: 26,488 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 859 deaths

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there has been a total of 26,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

On Friday, NCDHHS reported a total of 859 deaths attributed to the virus and 680 current hospitalizations.

391,231 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 36 cases

Yancey County/ 14 cases

Watauga County/ 15 cases

Mitchell County/ 12 cases

Madison County/ 2 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

Yancey and Ashe counties both reported increases of two, bringing their county totals to 14 and 36 respectively.

Mitchell County also reported an increase of 3 cases on Friday, making the county total 12.

