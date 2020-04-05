NCDHHS: 2,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 31 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – North Carolina has 2,585 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday.

As of Sunday, there have been 31 virus-related deaths in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.

NCDHHS reported seven confirmed cases in Watauga County and one case in Mitchell County.

Further down the Tennessee-North Carolina border, Haywood County had two cases Sunday. Buncombe County has 28 confirmed cases with one death.

NCDHHS reports there have been 40,045 tests completed in the state, and 261 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

