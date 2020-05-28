NCDHHS: 25,412 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Tenn. border counties

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 25,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

On Thursday, NCDHHS reported a total of 708 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

375,192 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 34 cases

Yancey County/ 12 cases

Watauga County/ 15 cases

Mitchell County/ 9 cases

Madison County/ 2 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

Watauga and Mitchell counties both reported increases of one case each, making their totals 15 and nine.

Yancey County reported two new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 12.

