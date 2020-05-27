NCDHHS: 24,628 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new case in Watauga County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 24,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 702 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
364,156 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
Ashe County/ 34 cases
Yancey County/ 10 cases
Watauga County/ 14 cases
Mitchell County/ 8 cases
Madison County/ 2 cases
Avery County/ 2 cases
Watauga County reported a new case on Wednesday, making the county total 14.
NCDHHS removed a case from Mitchell County’s total, making it’s total 8
