NCDHHS: 24,628 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new case in Watauga County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 24,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 702 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

364,156 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 34 cases

Yancey County/ 10 cases

Watauga County/ 14 cases

Mitchell County/ 8 cases

Madison County/ 2 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

Watauga County reported a new case on Wednesday, making the county total 14.

NCDHHS removed a case from Mitchell County’s total, making it’s total 8

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

