NCDHHS: 24,140 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 24,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 621 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

352,331 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 34 cases

Yancey County/ 10 cases

Watauga County/ 13 cases

Mitchell County/ 9 cases

Madison County/ 2 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

