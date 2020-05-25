NCDHHS: 23,964 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 23,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported a total of 627 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

344,690 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 34 cases

Yancey County/ 10 cases

Watauga County/ 13 cases

Mitchell County/ 9 cases

Madison County/ 3 cases

Avery/ 2 cases

Mitchell and Madison County both reported one new case since Sunday.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

