NCDHHS: 21,618 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Mitchell and Avery counties

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 21,618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

On Friday, NCDHHS reported a total of 568 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

303,224 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 31 cases

Yancey County/ 10 cases

Watauga County/ 12 cases

Mitchell County/ 9 cases

Madison County/ 2 cases

Avery/ 2 cases

Mitchell County reported 2 new cases since Thursday, and Avery County also reported one new case.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.