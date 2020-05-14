NCDHHS: 16,507 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new case in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 16,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

On Thursday, NCDHHS reported a total of 615 deaths and 507 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

219,268 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 17 cases

Yancey County/ 8 cases

Watauga County/ 9 cases

Mitchell County/ 5 cases

Madison County/ 1 case

Ashe County reported a new case on Thursday bringing the county total to 17. Ashe County has reported seven new cases in four days.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.