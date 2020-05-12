NCDHHS: 15,346 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 14 cases in Ashe County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 15,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 577 deaths and 475 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

202,244 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 14 cases

Yancey County/ 8 cases

Watauga County/ 9 cases

Mitchell County/ 5 cases

Madison County/ 1 case

On Monday, Ashe County reported 10 cases, but that number has since jumped to 14.

NCDHHS reported 9 cases in Yancey County on Monday, but that number has dropped down to 8 on Tuesday.

