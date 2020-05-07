NCDHHS: 13,397 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, cases jump near Tenn. border

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 13,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

On Thursday, NCDHHS reported a total of 507 deaths and 525 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

171,328 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

In counties bordering and near the Tennessee-North Carolina border, a several case numbers rose.

Yancy County now reports seven cases, after only confirming one case as of Wednesday.

Ashe County also increased by one case, bringing the county total to six.

Watauga County also saw a new case reported Thursday, bringing the county total to nine.

Madison County still reports just one case.

Mitchell County has five cases of COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.

