NCDHHS: 11,848 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, first case in Madison Co.

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 11,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported a total of 430 deaths and 498 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

146,439 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Madison County reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Watauga County has eight confirmed cases.

Ashe County and Mitchell County both report five cases each.

