NCDHHS: 10,923 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 399 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 10,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

On Friday, NCDHHS reported a total of 399 deaths and 547 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

133,832 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Watauga County has nine confirmed cases.

Ashe County and Mitchell County both report five cases each.

