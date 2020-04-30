NCDHHS: 10,509 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Watauga and Ashe counties

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 10,509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

On Thursday, NCDHHS reported a total of 378 deaths and 546 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

128,036 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

According to NCDHHS, Watauga County and Ashe County both reported a new case on Thursday.

Watauga County now has nine confirmed cases.

Ashe County and Mitchell County both report five cases each.

