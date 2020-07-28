Nashville bar closures, curfew for restaurants serving alcohol extended through mid-August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

Mayor John Cooper made the announcement during his Tuesday morning press briefing and said Public Health Order 9, which also required the closure of all transpotainment vehicles, will remain in effect until at least midnight on the evening of Aug. 16.

The mayor added Public Health Order 9 will be “further amended later this week,” but did not provide additional details.

Nashville also remains in its modified Phase Two of reopening.