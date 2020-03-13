NASCAR: Races in Atlanta, Miami now postponed, continuing to ‘assess future race events’

BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 15: View of the NASCAR logo during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15, 2014 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

(WJHL)- Officials with NASCAR just confirmed on social media they will be postponing races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

