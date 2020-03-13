1  of  2
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Sullivan East High School

NASCAR: Races in Atlanta, Miami now postponed, continuing to ‘assess future race events’

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 15: View of the NASCAR logo during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15, 2014 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

(WJHL)- Officials with NASCAR just confirmed on social media they will be postponing races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

You can find complete coronavirus coverage on WJHL.com HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories